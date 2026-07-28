The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday expressed support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s call to strengthen school safety through closer coordination among local government units, barangays, the PNP, and the Department of Education.
PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said ensuring the safety of students is a shared responsibility among law enforcement, schools, local officials, parents, and communities.
"Ang kaligtasan ng ating mga mag-aaral ay hindi lamang tungkulin ng kapulisan. Ito ay responsibilidad nating lahat," Nartatez said.
He said police units nationwide will continue to enhance coordination with partner agencies, increase police visibility around schools, and strengthen preventive measures to maintain a safe learning environment.
The PNP also welcomed Marcos' announcement increasing the pension and subsistence allowance of retired uniformed personnel, describing it as recognition of their years of service and sacrifice.
"Malaking bagay po ito para sa ating mga retiradong uniformed personnel. Ito ay pagkilala sa kanilang mahabang panahon ng paglilingkod at sakripisyo para sa bayan," Nartatez said.
He added that supporting both active and retired personnel reflects the government's commitment to those who have dedicated their lives to public service while boosting the morale of the organization.
Nartatez said the PNP remains committed to delivering responsive and community-centered policing under its "Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman" program.