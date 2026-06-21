DMW gets P3-B boost for Gulf repatriation

“War or not, there are Filipinos in extreme distress whom we must bring home,” Recto said.

Government data showed that as of 17 June, a total of 10,446 Filipinos had been repatriated from the Middle East through DMW-organized humanitarian flights. The figure included 8,281 OFWs, 1,803 dependents and 362 stranded Filipinos.

“If you will recall, these flights also served as medical evacuation missions for sick Filipinos. The DMW, under the leadership of Secretary Hans Cacdac, even deployed medical personnel on board to care for them,” Recto said.