DMW gets P3-B boost for Gulf repatriation

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has received an additional P3 billion to augment its repatriation and reintegration fund for overseas Filipino workers displaced by the conflict in the Middle East, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto announced on Sunday.
Recto said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the release of the funds to support the entire repatriation process, from emergency assistance and transportation to reintegration programs.
“War or not, there are Filipinos in extreme distress whom we must bring home,” Recto said.
Government data showed that as of 17 June, a total of 10,446 Filipinos had been repatriated from the Middle East through DMW-organized humanitarian flights. The figure included 8,281 OFWs, 1,803 dependents and 362 stranded Filipinos.
“If you will recall, these flights also served as medical evacuation missions for sick Filipinos. The DMW, under the leadership of Secretary Hans Cacdac, even deployed medical personnel on board to care for them,” Recto said.