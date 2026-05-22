Deep-sea mining Push ‘unlawful’

SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — Deep-sea mining companies face a blizzard of litigation if they forge ahead with “unlawful” plans backed by United States President Donald Trump to dig critical minerals from the ocean floor, the head of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) told Agence France-Presse (afp) on Friday.

The United Nations-backed body is tasked with setting regulations for deep-sea mining in international waters, and is currently drafting the founding set of rules for the polarizing industry.

Frustrated after years of waiting for this legal framework, a string of companies have declared they will sidestep the authority and instead start mining using untested US laws.