We all love a fizzy, refreshing drink after a long, hot day or simply a good sip with our meals, and that is exactly what Pepsi brought for you today.

Pepsi unveiled its newest offering, Pepsi Extra Fizz, on Saturday with a high-energy launch at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Music Hall, introducing a bolder and fizzier version of the iconic soft drink that we already enjoy.

Through a day of entertainment and interactive experiences designed to showcase the product's refreshed identity, Pepsi transformed its launch into an immersive playground, featuring themed activity zones, a freezer photobooth, an immersive look inside a Pepsi can, and free product sampling that gave guests a first taste of the improved beverage.