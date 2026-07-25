Pepsi makes an extra fizzy debut
"Pepsi Extra Fizzyuuuh yeaaah."
We all love a fizzy, refreshing drink after a long, hot day or simply a good sip with our meals, and that is exactly what Pepsi brought for you today.
Pepsi unveiled its newest offering, Pepsi Extra Fizz, on Saturday with a high-energy launch at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Music Hall, introducing a bolder and fizzier version of the iconic soft drink that we already enjoy.
Through a day of entertainment and interactive experiences designed to showcase the product's refreshed identity, Pepsi transformed its launch into an immersive playground, featuring themed activity zones, a freezer photobooth, an immersive look inside a Pepsi can, and free product sampling that gave guests a first taste of the improved beverage.
Adding to the excitement is social media personality Mimiyuuuh, who made a special appearance, even joining a dance competition, drawing cheers from fans gathered at the launch.
The launch marked the official debut of Pepsi Extra Fizz, offering consumers a bolder drinking experience while retaining the signature Pepsi taste.
As Mimiyuuuh told guests, "life is too short to not be extra," encouraging everyone to enjoy the new Pepsi Extra Fizz and experience its added fizz for themselves.