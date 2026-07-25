For months, the proposed Pax Silica initiative has drawn both interest and criticism in the Philippines, with supporters touting its potential to transform the country into a regional technology hub and critics raising concerns over its environmental and social impact.
At the center of the proposal is New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, where the Philippine government has offered about 4,000 acres (around 1,620 hectares) for a planned artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced manufacturing hub under the U.S.-led initiative.
While the project remains in the planning stage, it has become part of a broader discussion about the global race for technological leadership, supply chain security and strategic industries.
Pax Silica was launched in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12, 2025, as a U.S.-led coalition aimed at strengthening and diversifying global supply chains for AI, semiconductors, critical minerals and other advanced technologies.
Initially composed of seven founding members, the coalition has since expanded to 15 participating countries, including the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Qatar, India, Sweden, Finland and Norway.
The initiative reflects growing efforts by the United States and its partners to reduce vulnerabilities in critical technology supply chains as global competition over advanced industries intensifies.
For the Philippines, participation offers an opportunity to attract investments in semiconductor manufacturing, AI, research and other high-value industries while strengthening its position in regional supply chains.
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is leading the government's preparations because the proposed site is located within New Clark City.
Officials envision the area as an AI and advanced manufacturing hub under the Luzon Economic Corridor, an economic initiative designed to attract investments in strategic industries.
U.S. officials have said at least 20 companies have expressed interest in investing in projects under the Luzon Economic Corridor, including those related to the proposed Pax Silica development.
The BCDA has also proposed establishing a Pax Silica Coordination Office in New Clark City, including a two-year grace period on lease payments as part of the Philippines' contribution to the initiative. Lease terms after the grace period would be determined through a separate agreement.
Despite its economic promise, the proposal has drawn criticism from environmental advocates, Indigenous Peoples' groups, church organizations and other sectors.
Critics have raised concerns that a large-scale AI and advanced manufacturing hub could increase demand for water and electricity, affect agricultural or ancestral lands, and create environmental risks if adequate safeguards are not implemented.
They have also called for greater transparency, broader public consultations and stronger environmental protections before the project proceeds.
The BCDA has disputed claims that the development would primarily consist of water-intensive data centers, saying the project is focused on advanced manufacturing.
"Hindi po, infact inaral na po namin yan, at meron na po kaming proposed na project jan. Ang target namin jan ay surface water harvesting. Lalo na po ngayon papasok na po ang rainy season. Ang gusto po natin jan ay magkakaroon po tayo jan ng impounding dam areas," BCDA President and CEO Joshua Bingcang said.
The agency also said participating Pax Silica countries support internationally recognized environmental standards.
"Ang mga members po ng Pax Silica, sila rin ay advocate po ng UN’ environmental sustainability and governance calls. Kahit sila din po chine-check po nila kung ang Pilipinas ang proyekto ay compliant," Bingcang said.
Government officials have likewise said water availability and the needs of nearby communities will be factored into project planning.
The proposed development is envisioned as an industrial and investment hub capable of hosting technology companies, research institutions and advanced manufacturing facilities.
Project proponents have cited projections of significant economic gains through foreign investments, exports and job generation.
"At full development, $40 billion to $70 billion. Inaral na po namin yan, at iyan po ay base sa siyensya," Bingcang said.
Government officials have also cited estimates of up to 190,000 direct jobs and as much as $200 billion in export potential.
Those figures, however, remain projections rather than guaranteed outcomes and depend on future investment commitments, project implementation and market conditions.
The Marcos administration continues to promote Pax Silica as part of its broader strategy to position the Philippines as a regional hub for technology and advanced manufacturing.
The BCDA has been coordinating with U.S. counterparts and prospective investors while addressing questions surrounding environmental safeguards, water supply, energy requirements and community impact.
For now, the project remains in the planning and investment-attraction stage. Key details—including confirmed investments, infrastructure plans, environmental approvals and implementation timelines—have yet to be finalized.
Whether Pax Silica ultimately fulfills its economic promise will depend not only on investor interest but also on how the government addresses concerns over sustainability, transparency and the welfare of communities that could be affected by the development.
This version follows an AP-style news feature structure, keeps the story balanced, clearly separates facts from projections, and retains all quoted statements exactly as provided without editing.