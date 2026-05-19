SM Tarlac hosts PAFFP payout to 2,360 farmers

The SM City Tarlac hosted the Department of Agriculture (DA) in distributing financial assistance to 2,360 farmers thru the Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolk Program (PAFFP) at The Event Center on 15 May 2026.

The ‎2,360 farmers each received cash assistance of P2,325 to help support their livelihood and agricultural needs, while the DA is set to hold another payout on 21 to 22 and 28 to 29 May at The Event Center of the SM City Tarlac.