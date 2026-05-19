SM Tarlac hosts PAFFP payout to 2,360 farmers

The SM City Tarlac hosted the Department of Agriculture (DA) in distributing financial assistance to 2,360 farmers thru the Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolk Program (PAFFP) at The Event Center on 15 May 2026.
The 2,360 farmers each received cash assistance of P2,325 to help support their livelihood and agricultural needs, while the DA is set to hold another payout on 21 to 22 and 28 to 29 May at The Event Center of the SM City Tarlac.
The PAFFP is an initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., implemented through the DA to help cushion the impact of rising fuel costs and other challenges affecting the agriculture sector.
The PAFFP is a targeted cash aid initiative by the Philippine government, implemented by the DA, providing P2,325 to registered agricultural workers to offset rising fuel and production costs.
The program uses SM Supermalls Event Centers as convenient, accessible payout venues across the country. The program, which provides direct cash aid to registered agricultural workers, frequently coordinates with the DA and local government units to host large-scale distribution drives.