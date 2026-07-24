The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) training vessel ITSUKUSHIMA visited the Port of Manila from 16 to 19 July, underscoring growing maritime cooperation between Japan and the Philippines.
During the visit, the vessel's commanding officer paid a courtesy call on Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan, while the Japanese delegation also toured the National Maritime Center.
Trainees aboard ITSUKUSHIMA and Philippine Coast Guard personnel also took part in sports exchanges aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties and fostering closer cooperation between the two coast guards.
Speaking during a reception aboard the vessel, Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya said the port call, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of Philippines-Japan diplomatic relations, reflects the enduring friendship and trust between the two countries.
He also highlighted the strong partnership between the JCG and PCG in promoting a rules-based maritime order and advancing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).
The Manila visit formed part of ITSUKUSHIMA's oceanic training voyage for graduates of the Japan Coast Guard Academy.