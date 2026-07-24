Trainees aboard ITSUKUSHIMA and Philippine Coast Guard personnel also took part in sports exchanges aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties and fostering closer cooperation between the two coast guards.

Speaking during a reception aboard the vessel, Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya said the port call, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of Philippines-Japan diplomatic relations, reflects the enduring friendship and trust between the two countries.

He also highlighted the strong partnership between the JCG and PCG in promoting a rules-based maritime order and advancing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

The Manila visit formed part of ITSUKUSHIMA's oceanic training voyage for graduates of the Japan Coast Guard Academy.