Japan pledges continued maritime industry support

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya attended the graduation ceremony of the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific on Wednesday, stressing the vital role Filipino seafarers play in strengthening bilateral relations.
The academy was established with support from the All Japan Seafarers’ Union and the International Mariners Management Association of Japan, an organization representing employers of foreign mariners in Japan. The institution trains ship officers, including deck and engineering officers, to serve in the Japanese merchant fleet.
During his address to the graduates, Endo highlighted the enduring partnership between the two nations on the high seas.
“I firmly believe that each and every one of you will become a bridge between Japan and the Philippines, and strengthen the bonds and partnership between our two countries for many years to come, as you work alongside your Japanese colleagues in Japanese ports and navigate the seas of the world together,” Endo said.
The ambassador also reaffirmed the Japanese government’s ongoing commitment to supporting the development of the Philippine maritime industry.