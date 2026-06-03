Japan pledges continued maritime industry support

During his address to the graduates, Endo highlighted the enduring partnership between the two nations on the high seas.

“I firmly believe that each and every one of you will become a bridge between Japan and the Philippines, and strengthen the bonds and partnership between our two countries for many years to come, as you work alongside your Japanese colleagues in Japanese ports and navigate the seas of the world together,” Endo said.

The ambassador also reaffirmed the Japanese government’s ongoing commitment to supporting the development of the Philippine maritime industry.