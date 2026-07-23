The suspect was arrested on 21 July during a joint operation in Barangay Tukanalipao, Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur.

According to police records, the suspect was implicated in the January 2015 Mamasapano clash involving the Special Action Force (SAF) 44 and in the March 28, 2026 ambush of PNP personnel in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.

He was arrested by virtue of multiple warrants of arrest for murder, frustrated murder, attempted murder, robbery, and double murder with multiple frustrated murder. One of the warrants carries no recommended bail.

Police said the suspect allegedly received explosives training from Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir, better known as Marwan, and another senior extremist operative.

Authorities also identified him as a senior member and adviser of the Panenekelan Criminal Gang, with reported links to the Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan Group. He also allegedly claimed membership under the Moro Islamic Liberation Front's 128th Base Command.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the Maguindanao del Sur Police Provincial Office, the Regional Intelligence Division of PRO-BAR, the Mamasapano Municipal Police Station, the Philippine Army's 34th Infantry Battalion, and the PNP Special Action Force's 44th Special Action Company.

Following his arrest, the suspect underwent a medical examination at the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital before being placed under the custody of the Mamasapano Municipal Police Station pending turnover to the court.

Nartatez commended the operating teams, saying the arrest reflects the PNP's commitment to pursuing fugitives accused of serious crimes.

"The arrest of one of the region's most wanted fugitives demonstrates the Philippine National Police's unwavering resolve to pursue individuals facing serious criminal charges and ensure they are brought before the courts to answer for their actions," Nartatez said.

He added that the operation supports the PNP's intelligence-driven campaign against wanted persons under the Marcos administration's peace and security efforts.