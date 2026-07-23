Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the DOTr would formally ask the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to grant a moratorium on interest payments for loans extended under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), which operators used to purchase modern jeepneys.

“I will also write to the Land Bank of the Philippines and the DBP so that we can at least secure a moratorium under the PUVMP on the payment of interest for the loans our operators used to acquire modern vehicles.

At least that would help. It would lessen one of the concerns they have as oil prices continue to rise,” Lopez said.

Aside from the proposed loan relief, the DOTr and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board are studying whether to expand the existing P10-per-liter fuel discount program to further reduce fuel expenses for PUV operators and drivers.

Lopez said the government prefers targeted assistance over fare hikes, arguing that direct support for transport workers would help ease their financial burden while protecting commuters from higher transport costs and limiting inflationary pressures.

Several transport groups have earlier petitioned for fare increases in response to rising fuel prices.

"If you compute it, the current fare hike being requested by our traditional and modern jeepney operators would translate to an additional P300 to P500 in daily income if approved.

Now, if instead of granting that increase we channel the equivalent support into the fuel discount program—either by increasing the subsidy amount or covering more liters—we may be able to offset part of their losses," Lopez said.

Under the current DOTr Fuel Discount Program, qualified PUV and UV Express drivers receive a P10-per-liter fuel subsidy for up to 150 liters a week, equivalent to P1,500 in weekly assistance.