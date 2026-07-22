PAL also signed a separate agreement with Rolls-Royce for 18 Trent XWB-97 engines that will power the new aircraft, as well as a TotalCare maintenance program to support the expanded fleet.

“The A350-1000 will continue to define the future of our international operations for many years to come,” said Lucio C. Tan III, President and Chief Operating Officer of PAL Holdings, Inc.

“As the first and currently the only airline in Southeast Asia to operate the Airbus A350-1000, Philippine Airlines has experienced firsthand the aircraft’s exceptional range, fuel efficiency, reliability, and passenger comfort. It has expanded our reach across North America, while delivering the world-class travel experience our customers deserve.”

PAL currently operates two A350-1000 aircraft on nonstop flights from Manila to New York and Toronto.

Seven more aircraft from an order placed in 2023 are scheduled for delivery by 2028. The latest purchase will further expand the airline’s flagship widebody fleet as it grows its long-haul operations.

The purchase rights for five additional aircraft will also provide the carrier flexibility to expand further as market opportunities arise.

For passengers, the A350-1000 offers a three-class cabin featuring Business Class suites with privacy doors, a dedicated Premium Economy cabin and an upgraded Economy Class, along with the latest inflight entertainment and connectivity systems.

The aircraft also supports PAL’s sustainability goals through advanced composite materials and next-generation aerodynamics that reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions compared with previous-generation aircraft.

Airbus said the additional aircraft will help PAL expand its long-haul network and meet growing demand in premium international markets.

“We are proud that PAL is strongly expanding its A350-1000 flagship fleet, flying the flag of the Philippines across the world,” said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President Sales of Airbus Commercial Aircraft.

To support the expanded fleet, PAL signed a memorandum of understanding with Rolls-Royce for 18 Trent XWB-97 engines, the exclusive powerplant for the A350-1000, with additional engines available should the airline exercise its purchase rights for five more aircraft.

The companies also signed a TotalCare agreement that will provide comprehensive maintenance support for the fleet, helping maximize aircraft availability while improving long-term maintenance planning and cost predictability.

Rolls-Royce said the engine and maintenance agreements will help PAL maximize operational performance as it expands its long-haul fleet.

“Combined with the comprehensive operational support provided by TotalCare, this order will enable Philippine Airlines to maximize its operational performance as they continue expanding its A350-1000 fleet,” said Rob Watson, President of Civil Aerospace, Rolls-Royce.