The latest commitment will expand PAL's A350-1000 fleet, further establishing the aircraft as the airline's flagship for long-haul operations.

"The A350-1000 will continue to define the future of our international operations for many years to come," Tan said.

"As the first and currently the only airline in Southeast Asia to operate the Airbus A350-1000, Philippine Airlines has experienced firsthand the aircraft's exceptional range, fuel efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort."

PAL currently operates two A350-1000 aircraft on nonstop flights from Manila to New York and Toronto. Seven additional aircraft from an order placed in 2023 are scheduled for delivery by 2028.

Airbus Executive Vice President for Sales Benoît de Saint-Exupéry said the agreement deepens the company's partnership with PAL and supports the airline's long-term growth.

"We are proud that PAL is strongly expanding its A350-1000 flagship fleet, flying the flag of the Philippines across the world," he said.

Configured in a three-class layout, PAL's A350-1000 features Business Class suites with privacy doors, a dedicated Premium Economy cabin and upgraded Economy Class seating, along with the latest inflight entertainment and connectivity systems.

The aircraft also supports the airline's sustainability goals through improved fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions compared with previous-generation aircraft.

PAL said the purchase rights for five additional A350-1000s will provide flexibility for future expansion, with deliveries of the second batch expected between 2034 and 2036.