"Every day, thousands of patients in hospitals rely on the kindness of blood donors to overcome emergencies, surgeries and serious illnesses," Duterte said.

She encouraged eligible Filipinos to participate in blood donation drives, saying donors should be between 18 and 65 years old, weigh at least 50 kilograms and have normal blood pressure.

The Vice President also urged prospective donors to prepare by getting enough sleep, drinking plenty of water and eating a light meal before donating blood.

Duterte advised the public to visit official blood donation sites, including mobile blood drives coordinated by local government units, hospital blood centers and facilities operated by the Philippine Red Cross.

"One bag of blood can save up to three lives," she said, thanking regular blood donors and encouraging more healthy Filipinos to take part in the campaign.

National Blood Donor Month is observed every July to promote voluntary blood donation and raise public awareness of the importance of maintaining an adequate blood supply for patients in need.