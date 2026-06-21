Maxim joins blood donation efforts

The drives were held with the Philippine Red Cross, local government units and health offices. Driver-partners who joined received a no-commission period as Maxim’s way of thanking them.

The first activity took place on 11 June at the Philippine Red Cross Blood Center in Zamboanga City. A total of 60 driver-partners donated 27 liters of blood.

The campaign moved to Puerto Princesa City on 13 June at Robinsons Place Palawan, where eight driver-partners donated 3.15 liters through the Philippine Red Cross Palawan Chapter.

On 14 June, Maxim held another drive at the Philippine Red Cross Olongapo City Chapter. Thirty driver-partners donated 7.5 liters of blood.

The next stop was General Santos City on 15 June. The activity at the Philippine Red Cross Blood Center gathered 28 participants and collected 14.5 liters of blood.

Two drives took place on 16 June. In Lucena City, 28 driver-partners donated 12.15 liters at the Philippine Red Cross Lucena City Chapter. In Butuan City, 25 driver-partners gave 6.75 liters at Robinsons Place Butuan.

The final leg was held on 17 June in Mabalacat City with the Provincial Health Office and Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital. Fifty-seven Maxim driver-partners donated 25.65 liters at the Youth Community Center.