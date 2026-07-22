The Philippines remains central to Oman's engagement in Southeast Asia, with around 50,000 Filipinos living and working in the Gulf nation across the healthcare, aviation, hospitality, construction, and professional services sectors.

Oman said the Filipino community serves as a strong foundation for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, education, research, and cultural exchange.

The Sultanate is also looking to strengthen collaboration in maritime transport, logistics, energy, green hydrogen, food security, tourism, digital transformation, advanced manufacturing, and emerging technologies.

These sectors align with Oman Vision 2040, the country's long-term development strategy, while creating new opportunities for Philippine businesses and workers.

Trade and investment between Oman and ASEAN member states continue to expand as the regional bloc, home to more than 684 million people, recorded more than $3.8 trillion in goods trade in 2024.

Oman cited successful partnerships with other ASEAN members, including Singapore and Thailand, as examples of the potential for similar agreements with the Philippines in energy, food, and logistics.

Oman joined the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2022, reaffirming its commitment to dialogue, peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and adherence to international law.

The Sultanate said it sees the Philippines as both a valued diplomatic partner and a strategic gateway for expanding economic cooperation between Southeast Asia and the Middle East.