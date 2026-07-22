DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said science must generate tangible solutions and opportunities rather than remain inside laboratories.

“Science fulfills its greatest purpose only when it protects lives, strengthens communities, creates opportunities, and improves the lives of our people,” Solidum said.

The event also promotes DOST’s Three-Horizon Science, Technology, and Innovation Economic Strategy, which aims to strengthen existing industries, commercialize research, and prepare the country for emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and clean energy.

“Our first horizon focuses on strengthening today’s industries and enterprises,” Solidum said, adding that innovation can help MSMEs become more productive and competitive.

For DOST Region X Regional Director Dr. Mark Lemuel L. Garcia, the RSTW is ultimately centered on the communities that benefit from science-driven solutions.

“But more importantly, we will celebrate the people these are meant to serve,” Garcia said, emphasizing that the event is not only about showcasing DOST initiatives but about creating better opportunities for every Filipino.

Among the major activities are technology exhibits, disaster resilience forums, innovation showcases, the launch of the HIRAYA research portal, the DOST Camiguin Innovation Hub, Mambajao’s Smart Mobile Kitchen, and the unveiling of a commemorative marker for the Mt. Hibok-Hibok eruption.

Solidum also underscored the role of science in addressing national priorities.

“Food security is about ensuring that every Filipino family has enough safe, nutritious, and affordable food,” he said.

He added that innovation is equally vital in the country’s energy transition.

“Energy powers our economy, but more importantly, it powers opportunity,” Solidum said.