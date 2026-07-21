“The factors that prevent students from completing college are often the same barriers that prevent them from accessing higher education in the first place,” PHINMA Education President and CEO Chito B. Salazar said.

“We believe that every student, regardless of their background, has the potential to succeed. That's the philosophy we operate by,” he added.

The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) raised concerns over high attrition rates in higher education. The commission reported that the national college dropout rate stood at 39%, meaning nearly four in 10 Filipino college students leave school before completing their degrees.

EDCOM II said expanding access to college through free tuition programs is not enough if students cannot finish their studies. The commission cited factors such as the need to work, lack of engagement and financial pressures as among the reasons students drop out.

PHINMA Education said it has adopted a broader approach to student retention, recognizing that financial difficulties are only one factor behind college attrition.

The group said this understanding shaped its student success strategy, which combines affordable tuition with teaching methods focused on active learning, as well as support systems designed to help students navigate academic and personal challenges.

PHINMA Education Country Head for the Philippines Happy Tan said expanding access to higher education must be matched with efforts to improve the capacity of the education system.

“The government has made equitable access to quality tertiary education a national priority, especially for the poorest Filipinos. We share that same mission,” Tan said.

“While more students are entering higher education, increasing access is only part of the work. Even with free college in our state and local universities and colleges, we must continue to strengthen the capacity of our higher education system so every student has the opportunity to receive a quality education,” he added.

PHINMA Education said it is also pursuing partnerships with government agencies and private organizations to expand access to college education and improve workforce readiness.

Among these initiatives is the NNAPOLCOM-PHINMA Education Kaagapay Partnership, which provides scholarship opportunities for eligible dependents of National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) and Philippine National Police (PNP) employees who are senior high school graduates and incoming college students.

Under the partnership, scholarship slots will be reserved across 12 PHINMA Education schools nationwide.