The Department of National Defense on Tuesday announced the appointment of Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete as the next Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff, replacing the retiring Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr.

DND spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arsenio R. Andolong said the appointment was made "upon the authority of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr."

The DND also announced that Lt. Gen. Donald M. Gumiran, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, will succeed Nafarrete as commanding general of the Philippine Army.