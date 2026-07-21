Founded to make quality audio more accessible, Elassion Audio combines engineering, design and everyday functionality to create products for both indoor and outdoor use, including party speakers, portable speakers and other on-the-go audio solutions.

"The Philippines is a vibrant market where music is deeply woven into everyday life and personal expression," said Garfield Tseng, country director of YFC-BonEagle International Inc.

"Our goal is to create products that combine powerful sound, thoughtful design, and everyday versatility, allowing people to enjoy music wherever life takes them while creating meaningful connections through sound," he added.

The Philippine expansion is backed by YFC-BonEagle International Inc., the brand's official distributor in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

According to Chief Operating Officer Angel Bautista, Elassion Audio products are now available through SM Gadgets, SM Appliance Center, 1st Megasaver, K Servico, EMCOR, Asian Home, Willy & Sons and major e-commerce platforms.

The company said it plans to further expand its retail network to more cities and provinces before the end of the year as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the local audio market.