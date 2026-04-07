Hear the future

Samsung is doubling down on artificial intelligence and design in its 2026 home audio lineup, introducing new Music Studio Wi-Fi speakers and upgraded Q-Series soundbars aimed at delivering more personalized, room-adaptive sound experiences.

The new speakers blend minimalist design with AI-powered audio tuning, automatically adjusting sound based on room size, placement and content. Features like Dynamic Bass Control and voice enhancement aim to improve clarity without distortion, while seamless integration with TVs and multiple speakers signals Samsung’s push toward a more connected home audio ecosystem.

On the premium end, Samsung’s latest soundbars bring expanded AI optimization, including content-aware tuning and spatial audio that aligns sound with on-screen action. The lineup also introduces an all-in-one model that delivers deep bass without a separate subwoofer, reflecting a growing trend toward cleaner setups with fewer components — without sacrificing immersive, cinema-like performance.