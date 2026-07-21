The casting was confirmed by actor-singer and film lead Gerald Santos, who shared the exciting news on Facebook and expressed his gratitude to Richards for becoming part of the ambitious project.

“So happy to announce that Alden Richards is part of my movie Liwanag at Dilim: Heneral Emilio Jacinto as Dr. Jose Rizal! Thank you bro for being part of this monumental film!”

Richards’ return as Rizal comes 10 years after his widely praised television portrayal, giving audiences another opportunity to see him embody one of the Philippines’ most revered historical figures. His participation adds even more anticipation to the film, which aims to spotlight the life and legacy of revolutionary hero Emilio Jacinto while honoring the country’s enduring fight for freedom.