More than a decade after bringing the country’s national hero to life on television, Alden Richards is set to portray Dr. Jose Rizal once again—this time on the big screen.
The Kapuso star has joined the cast of the upcoming historical film Liwanag at Dilim: Heneral Emilio Jacinto, marking his return to the iconic role he first played in GMA Network’s acclaimed 2014 historical drama Ilustrado.
The casting was confirmed by actor-singer and film lead Gerald Santos, who shared the exciting news on Facebook and expressed his gratitude to Richards for becoming part of the ambitious project.
“So happy to announce that Alden Richards is part of my movie Liwanag at Dilim: Heneral Emilio Jacinto as Dr. Jose Rizal! Thank you bro for being part of this monumental film!”
Richards’ return as Rizal comes 10 years after his widely praised television portrayal, giving audiences another opportunity to see him embody one of the Philippines’ most revered historical figures. His participation adds even more anticipation to the film, which aims to spotlight the life and legacy of revolutionary hero Emilio Jacinto while honoring the country’s enduring fight for freedom.