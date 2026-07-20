Viu, in partnership with UFC, has launched "Kanin This Be My Souper Love," a six-episode Viu Shorts micro drama that combines romance, rivalry, and food-centered storytelling.

Now streaming on the Viu app, the short-form series follows Eula, an ambitious food product promoter determined to prove herself through her passion for cooking. Along the way, she faces intense competition and meets the enigmatic Francis, whose arrival sparks a budding romance while uncovering secrets that could change everything.