Viu, in partnership with UFC, has launched "Kanin This Be My Souper Love," a six-episode Viu Shorts micro drama that combines romance, rivalry, and food-centered storytelling.
Now streaming on the Viu app, the short-form series follows Eula, an ambitious food product promoter determined to prove herself through her passion for cooking. Along the way, she faces intense competition and meets the enigmatic Francis, whose arrival sparks a budding romance while uncovering secrets that could change everything.
The series showcases natural brand integration through relatable, everyday moments centered on food and relationships.
Viu said the production reflects its commitment to delivering engaging short-form entertainment while exploring innovative ways of storytelling for audiences across the region.