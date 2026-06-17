Ji Chang-wook serves Filipino flavors in Seoul

Filipino cuisine takes the spotlight in Seoul with Kumusta, a reality series that brings together Korean and Filipino celebrities for a unique culinary and cultural exchange. Leading the cast is South Korean star Ji Chang-wook, who trades action-packed roles for restaurant service as the establishment’s head server. Known to Filipino fans through dramas such as The K2 and Healer, the actor showcases a lighter and more personal side while interacting with diners and working alongside his Filipino co-stars.
Joining him are Jodi Sta. Maria as the restaurant’s hall manager, Janella Salvador as sous chef, Francine Diaz as head server, and Arci Muñoz, who helps both in the kitchen and dining area. Together, they take on the demands of operating a busy restaurant while introducing Filipino culture to Korean guests.
Renowned chef JP Anglo leads the culinary side of the project, crafting a menu that highlights beloved Filipino dishes including inasal, kare-kare, lechon, pork sisig and gising-gising.
The show further features guest appearances from Korean actors Seo In-guk, Kim Myung-soo and Kim Min-seok, who join the cast as special servers throughout the season.
Kumusta aims to strengthen cultural ties between the Philippines and South Korea by showcasing Filipino hospitality, cuisine and talent to a Korean audience. Through shared meals and personal interactions, the series highlights the growing connection between the two countries.