Ji Chang-wook serves Filipino flavors in Seoul

Filipino cuisine takes the spotlight in Seoul with Kumusta, a reality series that brings together Korean and Filipino celebrities for a unique culinary and cultural exchange. Leading the cast is South Korean star Ji Chang-wook, who trades action-packed roles for restaurant service as the establishment’s head server. Known to Filipino fans through dramas such as The K2 and Healer, the actor showcases a lighter and more personal side while interacting with diners and working alongside his Filipino co-stars.

Joining him are Jodi Sta. Maria as the restaurant’s hall manager, Janella Salvador as sous chef, Francine Diaz as head server, and Arci Muñoz, who helps both in the kitchen and dining area. Together, they take on the demands of operating a busy restaurant while introducing Filipino culture to Korean guests.