McGregor makes UFC return after five years

July’s return at UFC 329 will be a rematch of his second UFC fight, in August of 2013, when McGregor beat Holloway in Boston despite suffering a torn knee ligament during the bout.

The 37-year-old Dubliner had withdrawn from a planned comeback fight in June of 2024 with a toe injury.

McGregor has dealt with multiple issues outside the Octagon.

In 2024, he was found liable and ordered to pay around $250,000 damages to a woman who accused him of rape in Ireland.