RabGel explores new horizons in Viva One’s bold anthology series

This format allows Rabin and Angela to break free from expectations. In two episodes, they deliver the kilig and connection fans have come to love. In the other two, they step into unfamiliar territory, pairing with different co-stars and navigating distinct emotional landscapes.

The opening episode launches with a gripping action-romance that throws the pair into a dangerous escape. A routine ride spirals into chaos when a crime is witnessed, forcing two strangers into a fight for survival. As tension builds and secrets unravel, the story blends adrenaline with slow-burning intimacy, revealing just how far trust can stretch under pressure.

The following week shifts gears into comedy, placing Rabin alongside seasoned funnyman Jerald Napoles . Set in the unpredictable world of wedding videography, the episode delivers a whirlwind of mishaps—from malfunctioning equipment to eccentric clients. Beneath the humor lies a heartfelt story about perseverance and friendship, as two creatives struggle to keep both their careers and camaraderie intact.

By the third installment, the spotlight turns to Angela in a quirky romantic tale opposite Carlo Aquino . She portrays a tech expert who agrees to an unusual arrangement: posing as a humanoid assistant for her company’s emotionally guarded CEO. What begins as a professional task soon evolves into something more complicated, as blurred lines between artificial roles and genuine feelings challenge both characters. The episode explores vulnerability, deception, and the unexpected ways connection can form.

The anthology concludes with a poignant reunion story that brings Rabin and Angela back together. Set against the backdrop of digital fame and public scrutiny, it follows a disgraced influencer seeking refuge after a viral controversy. In the quiet of the countryside, she encounters a man whose grounded presence contrasts her chaotic world. As healing begins and emotions deepen, the narrative questions whether love can survive in a reality shaped by perception, past mistakes, and second chances.

Across all four stories, the project highlights not only the duo’s undeniable chemistry but also their willingness to evolve. Each episode carries a distinct tone—ranging from high-stakes action to lighthearted comedy and introspective romance—showcasing a spectrum of storytelling that feels both dynamic and deeply human.

With this anthology, Rabin Angeles and Angela Muji step into a space that goes beyond traditional love team formulas. It’s a statement of growth, a display of versatility, and a bold move toward carving identities both as a pair and as individual performers.

New episodes premiere every Friday starting May 15—inviting audiences to rediscover RabGel, one story at a time.