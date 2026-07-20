Leading the expansion is the hospital's Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab), the first and only facility of its kind in Parañaque City. The Cath Lab enables physicians to perform advanced diagnostic and interventional cardiac procedures, allowing patients with heart conditions to receive timely treatment without leaving the city.

MCP is also set to open its Cardiovascular Operating Room (CVOR), another first in Parañaque, which will accommodate complex open-heart and lung surgeries.

The hospital is further strengthening its cancer and renal care services through an expanded Chemotherapy Unit and additional Hemodialysis stations. It also plans to introduce Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Digital Mammography to improve access to advanced diagnostic services and support early disease detection.

MCP continues to provide comprehensive healthcare through its specialty centers, including the Eye Center, Wellness Center, Women's Health Center and Breast Clinic.

The hospital also offers Wound Care Services and the Yakap Clinic, where qualified patients may receive wound management, consultations and prescribed medicines free of charge through PhilHealth coverage.

As it prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Medical Center Parañaque said it remains committed to advancing healthcare through innovation, clinical excellence and compassionate service under its guiding principle, "Leading in Care, Beyond Compare."