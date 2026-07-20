Young performer and entrepreneur Kryzl Jorge turned her 10th birthday into a celebration with a purpose, staging the musical showcase “Xtraordinary Kryzl: Born to Shine” at Samsung Hall in SM Aura, Bonifacio Global City. The milestone event blended entertainment, heartfelt performances, and charitable giving, reflecting the values the child star hopes to share with fellow young Filipinos.
The concert served as the launchpad for Kryzl’s collection of 10 original songs, each inspired by themes of hope, kindness, gratitude, and perseverance. Throughout the evening, she captivated the audience with energetic production numbers and emotional performances that highlighted her growth as a singer, dancer, and young recording artist.
Several celebrities and performers joined the birthday celebration, including Josh Ford, Kira Balinger, Queenay Mercado, Rachel Ann Pegaso, and Pauline Causarin. One of the night’s standout moments featured television host Jhong Hilario sharing the stage with his daughter Sarina during a special family segment, underscoring the importance of nurturing children’s dreams and talents.
Beyond the music, the event placed a strong spotlight on compassion. Through the Purple Hearts Foundation, Kryzl extended assistance to 10 beneficiary organizations dedicated to children, education, animal welfare, and community outreach. Representatives from each group received support during the program, making the celebration as meaningful as it was festive.
The milestone gathering also drew personalities from the entertainment, business, media, and digital communities, while more than 1,000 guests enjoyed food, giveaways, and interactive activities made possible by the event’s partner brands.
Rather than simply celebrating another birthday, Kryzl Jorge used the occasion to combine music, family, and service, proving that even at a young age, talent can become a platform for inspiring others and making a positive impact on the community.