Young performer and entrepreneur Kryzl Jorge turned her 10th birthday into a celebration with a purpose, staging the musical showcase “Xtraordinary Kryzl: Born to Shine” at Samsung Hall in SM Aura, Bonifacio Global City. The milestone event blended entertainment, heartfelt performances, and charitable giving, reflecting the values the child star hopes to share with fellow young Filipinos.

The concert served as the launchpad for Kryzl’s collection of 10 original songs, each inspired by themes of hope, kindness, gratitude, and perseverance. Throughout the evening, she captivated the audience with energetic production numbers and emotional performances that highlighted her growth as a singer, dancer, and young recording artist.

Several celebrities and performers joined the birthday celebration, including Josh Ford, Kira Balinger, Queenay Mercado, Rachel Ann Pegaso, and Pauline Causarin. One of the night’s standout moments featured television host Jhong Hilario sharing the stage with his daughter Sarina during a special family segment, underscoring the importance of nurturing children’s dreams and talents.