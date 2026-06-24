DOST offers livelihood, scholarship opportunities to returning OFWs

The event brought together government agencies, private organizations and employers to provide reintegration assistance, livelihood opportunities and employment services for returning OFWs, job seekers and their families.

During the activity, DOST-Batangas showcased programs aimed at helping former OFWs establish sustainable livelihoods and pursue business opportunities in their home communities.

Among the featured initiatives was the Innovations for Filipinos Working Distantly from the Philippines (iFWD PH) Program, which assists returning OFWs in establishing technology-based and innovation-driven enterprises.

DOST personnel provided information on available technology interventions, technical assistance and business development support to help participants transform entrepreneurial ideas into viable enterprises.

The agency also promoted its Undergraduate Scholarship Program and Junior Level Science Scholarship Program, particularly for eligible students and dependents of OFWs.

Participants were briefed on scholarship benefits, qualifications, priority degree programs and application procedures to encourage more young Filipinos to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Several attendees also inquired about DOST's technology training programs, consultancy services and the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP), which supports micro, small and medium enterprises seeking to improve productivity, product quality and competitiveness through technology adoption.

Organized by the Department of Migrant Workers Region IV-A, the activity highlighted how government programs can help returning OFWs secure employment opportunities while creating sustainable sources of income through entrepreneurship, innovation and education.

DOST-Batangas said its participation in the reintegration fair reflects its commitment to helping OFWs and their families build resilient futures through science and technology-based opportunities that promote socioeconomic development.