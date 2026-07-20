He made the statement during an inspection of the Phase 2 rehabilitation of EDSA on Monday morning.

At the time of the 2019 SEA Games, Dizon served as president and chief executive officer of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), which oversaw the construction of sports facilities at New Clark City.

He also noted that similar allegations had already been addressed after a complaint against him and several other officials was dismissed in 2021.

"Both the Ombudsman and the NBI have said the case was dismissed in 2021. The complaint was filed against several other officials and me, but it was dismissed as early as December 2021. We are confident about that. At the same time, if there are investigations, we remain confident. We will cooperate because we have a clear conscience, and we believe those facilities were built properly and to a high standard," Dizon said.

His remarks came after Ombudsman Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla ordered investigators to revisit the alleged irregularities in the construction of sports facilities for the 2019 SEA Games, five years after an earlier complaint was dismissed for lack of sufficient evidence.

Last week, NBI Director Melvin Matibag announced that the bureau would investigate the alleged anomalies surrounding the games, including the reported multi-billion-peso unliquidated funds released to the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC).