The formal surrender took place at the headquarters of the 24th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Bugbuga, Santa Cruz.

Brig. Gen. Allan Jose Taguba, commander of the 702nd Infantry Brigade, Philippine Army, attributed the development to the sustained community engagement and security operations of the 24th Infantry Battalion.

Taguba said close coordination with local government units and other stakeholders played a key role in convincing the insurgents to surrender.

The military also acknowledged the support of local residents, saying community trust and vigilance were instrumental in the successful reintegration effort.

According to the Army, the surrender reflects the effectiveness of the government's Whole-of-Nation Approach in promoting peace, stability, and development across the Ilocos Region.

Taguba urged remaining insurgents to abandon the armed movement and return to mainstream society, assuring them that government reintegration programs are available to help them rebuild their lives and support their families.

Military officials said they will continue implementing reintegration initiatives aimed at promoting the rule of law while providing former rebels with opportunities to live productive lives in their communities.