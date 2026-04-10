Unilever backs GenTri with jobs, skills training

The program focuses on three components: education, skills training, and livelihood. Participants will undergo training in hair care, beauty services, and cookery, followed by starter kits, financial literacy sessions, and post-training coaching to help them start small businesses.

The program will be rolled out through monthly barangay caravans, targeting up to 450 beneficiaries.

Graduates will receive livelihood kits, while top performers will get cash incentives and free assessment for National Certificate Level II.

“Kaya proud kaming sabihin: maraming Unilever products ay proudly made in GenTri, at may mga umaabot pa sa ibang bansa through exports. World-class po ang gawa ng GenTri,” said Atty. Joseph Fabul, Unilever Philippines head of communications, corporate affairs, and sustainability.