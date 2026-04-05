Unilever boosts women empowerment efforts

Despite the Philippines ranking among global leaders in gender equality, challenges remain for many Filipinas, particularly in caregiving expectations, leadership access, and participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

Unilever Philippines said it is addressing these gaps through policies and programs that support inclusion, career growth and workplace equity.

Women make up more than half of the company’s workforce, with around 660 female employees working across leadership roles, supply chain, field sales and other traditionally male-dominated sectors.

The firm has also expanded its maternity benefits, offering up to 150 days of fully paid leave, exceeding legal requirements. Additional support includes access to on-site daycare centers, nursing facilities, and feminine hygiene products in workplaces.

These initiatives, the company said, are anchored on “malasakit,” a Filipino value emphasizing care and support for employees across different life stages.

Among those benefiting from such initiatives is Zophia Nicolas, a sourcing unit manager who rose through the ranks after joining Unilever as an intern and later through its leadership program. Her experience reflects growing opportunities for women in manufacturing, a sector traditionally dominated by men.

Beyond its workforce, Unilever Philippines is also supporting women through livelihood and environmental initiatives.