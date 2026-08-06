Alex Eala made a strong first impression in her Canadian Open debut after pulling off a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 victory over world No. 71 Alycia Parks of the United States in the Round of 64 at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto.

Despite coming off a successful title run at the Washington Open last Monday, the 21-year-old Eala showed no signs of slowing down as she defeated the 25-year-old Parks in one hour and 51 minutes.