Alex Eala made a strong first impression in her Canadian Open debut after pulling off a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 victory over world No. 71 Alycia Parks of the United States in the Round of 64 at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto.
Despite coming off a successful title run at the Washington Open last Monday, the 21-year-old Eala showed no signs of slowing down as she defeated the 25-year-old Parks in one hour and 51 minutes.
The victory also served as sweet revenge for the Filipina ace after she lost to Parks in the Round of 128 of the Australian Open last January.
Up next for Eala is another American, world No. 70 Caty McNally, in the Round of 32 on Saturday, with the match time yet to be announced.