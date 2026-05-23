PBBM assures no barangay left behind

Taking care of healthcare

The Chief Executive also inspected the Barangay Tejeros Health Center (Elderly Health Center) in Makati and looked into the healthcare services provided to residents, particularly the free medical consultations for Yellow Card holders under the Makati local government’s healthcare program.

Residents without healthcare cards will be allowed to avail themselves of the program and gain access to medical services.

Staple subsidy

President Marcos then proceeded to Mandaluyong City to distribute financial aid to barangays and scholars there. Thousands of residents received 10-kilo bags of rice.

The program primarily targeted low-income and vulnerable sectors, including indigent families, senior citizens, persons with disability, single parents, and beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), a national poverty reduction and human capital investment strategy of the government.

19 May

Prepping for Japan visit

Mr. Marcos faced local and Japanese media and revealed that security cooperation is expected to be a key agenda item during his scheduled meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi next week.

Japan’s new approach to security and defense, especially in the Asian region, will be brought up to clarify matters regarding further cooperation and assistance, not only to the Philippines but to ASEAN as well, the President said.

Japan’s taking an active role in the Balikatan exercises for the first time this year is a significant development in the ongoing cooperation and personnel training aimed at improving interoperability, the President noted.

Military modernization assistance

Discussions will also touch on the assistance the Philippines receives from Japan to modernize the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Japan’s new approach to exporting weaponry and its official security assistance to the Philippines, including radar and support systems, information and technology sharing, and personnel training will also be discussed.

The President also pointed out many areas that need to be explored, based on the two nations’ shared values on adherence to international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

DBM head named

The President administered the oath of office to Acting Secretary Kim Robert de Leon of the Department of Budget and Management at Malacañang.

De Leon’s appointment was based on the Palace’s recognition of his “work in fiscal management, organizational reform and digital transformation.”

De Leon, who graduated magna cum laude and valedictorian from the University of the Philippines-National College of Public Administration and Governance, is the youngest member of the Cabinet.

20 May

Confronting perennial threat

President Marcos inspected the ongoing G. Araneta Drainage Improvement Project in Quezon City which is part of the government’s intensified flood mitigation efforts under the Oplan Kontra Baha program.

The President stressed the importance of the continuous cleaning, dredging, and rehabilitation of drainage systems to reduce flooding and improve the safety of nearby communities. The G. Araneta area is among the most flood-prone locations being prioritized by the government.

Local execs sworn in

Mr. Marcos officiated the oathtaking of the newly elected national and regional officers of the Provincial Board Members League of the Philippines in Malacañang.

He urged the officials to strengthen public awareness of the various government healthcare programs, noting that many Filipinos remain unaware of the benefits and assistance available to them. He emphasized the vital role of LGUs in ensuring that government programs reach even the most remote communities.

Zero bills guaranteed

The President cited the Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) as an example of a government program that needs wider public awareness, saying, “I’m still surprised up to now because I keep shouting about Zero Balance Billing, yet many people still don’t know about it.”

The ZBB gives free healthcare services to patients admitted to basic or ward accommodations in hospitals under the Department of Health.

The President also highlighted the expanded Philippine Health Insurance Corporation benefits, including increased coverage for dialysis treatment, cancer care, and maternal healthcare, which he said needs to be further amplified.

21 May

Rice, education in a package

The Bawat Bayan Makikinabang program reached Obando, Bulacan, benefiting thousands of families from 11 barangays through rice assistance and educational support.

The President underscored the administration’s goal of ensuring that government aid reaches communities in need and explained that the LGSF, previously underutilized, is being maximized to empower local governments to deliver aid.

22 May

More meat imports

President Marcos signed Executive Order 116 increasing the minimum access volume (MAV) for pork meat in 2026 from 54,210 metric tons (MT) to 204,210 MT.

Mr. Marcos said the measure would maintain a sufficient supply and keep pork and processed meat products prices reasonable.

It forms part of the administration’s broader Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport agenda under EO 110 which directs a whole-of-government approach to mitigate the impact of the Middle East crisis on the economy and ensure the welfare of all affected sectors.

Implementing rules next up

President Marcos directed the Minimum Access Volume Management Committee to formulate implementing guidelines that will guarantee that allocations for Food Terminal Inc. and the KADIWA ng Pangulo Program are “efficiently utilized and implemented in a manner consistent with the objectives of the MAV Plus mechanism, particularly in augmenting domestic supply, stabilizing market prices, and promoting consumer welfare.”