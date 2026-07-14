NIA-UPRIIS Acting Department Manager Engr. Alvin L. Manuel said that the Casecnan and Taan Weirs mainly contributed in the increase in water reserve, marking the start of the reservoir's recovery as it builds up its water reserve in preparation for the Dry Crop 2027.

A weir is an overflow barrier built across a river or open channel to control flow rates, raise upstream water levels, or measure discharge.

Based on the forecast presented by PAGASA during the 197th Climate Forum, most parts of the country are expected to experience near-normal to above-normal rainfall conditions, except in parts of Visayas and Mindanao where below normal rainfall is likely.

Nine to 13 tropical cyclones may enter/develop within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) from July to December 2026. Hence, continued rainfall is expected to replenish more tributaries, benefitting rain-fed areas and supporting farming activities within the UPRIIS service area.

As of the first week of July 2026, UPRIIS has already irrigated more than 133,000 hectares. With less than 20 hectares remaining under the programmed area, irrigation operations are expected to be completed soon, allowing Pantabangan Dam to further build up its reserve in preparation for the Dry Crop 2027.

As the country's sole irrigation service provider, the National Irrigation Administration, led by Administrator Engr. Eddie G. Guillen, closely coordinates with its partner-irrigators associations in managing water resources in its reservoirs.

Through these collaborative efforts, NIA remains steadfast in its commitment to serve Filipino farmers.