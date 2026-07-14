Under the framework, established mining companies may provide technical assistance, mine planning, safety systems, environmental management, mineral processing, regulatory compliance and market access to small-scale miners.

PMDC said the initiative aims to address longstanding issues in the informal mining sector, including unsafe working conditions, illegal mining, environmental degradation and limited economic opportunities.

Ambrosio said enforcement alone is not enough and must be complemented by legal pathways that encourage miners to join the formal economy.

He cited the "Big Brother-Small Brother" program of Itogon-Suyoc Resources Inc., a subsidiary of Apex Mining Co., as an example of how collaboration can improve safety, compliance and livelihoods.

PMDC said it will work with the MGB, local government units, indigenous communities, mining associations and industry partners to implement the model in suitable mining areas.