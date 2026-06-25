Norse Saga launches five-day closed beta test

The high-fantasy massively multiplayer online role-playing game "Norse Saga" officially launched its five-day closed beta test across Southeast Asia on Wednesday.

The testing phase for the Norse mythology-inspired title began 24 June at 10 a.m. and will conclude 28 June at 11:59 p.m. The game is available for testing on Android devices, iOS via TestFlight and PC emulators.

Developers are offering promotional codes "WELCOMENS" and "FENRIRHAPPY" during the testing period. The codes grant players in-game assets, including star soul drops, hero's stars, and bound rainbow diamonds. These promotional rewards expire at the end of the beta phase.

The test period features a top-up rebate incentive where players receive an additional six tokens for every 30 points accumulated through transactions, which include packages, battle passes, and privilege cards.

Point conversion ranges from six points for 99 cents to 648 points for $99.99. Bonus tokens are capped at 648 per account.

Players who recharge their accounts through the game's official web shop will also receive tiered milestone rewards.

A $10 purchase yields legendary artifact shards and silver coins, while a $100 purchase unlocks a specialized avatar animation and an iridescent gem. These exclusive rewards carry over to the official open beta launch.

The closed beta allows participants to test several core gameplay features. Players can strategically deploy up to three companion characters filling damage, support, and healing roles.

The game also introduces a dual-class switching system that allows characters who reach level 40 to alternate between four primary combat styles.

Player-versus-player modes available during the test include ranked matches, battle royale, escort missions, and two-versus-two team battles.

Cooperative elements include solo and team boss raids that utilize dynamic dodge mechanics. Additionally, players can access a homestead feature that allows them to cultivate a personal space for character growth bonuses.