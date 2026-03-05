Young aces eye Asian pickleball spotlight

Cebu takes center stage anew as it hosts the Kosmas Pickle Fest 2026, bannered by the PCL (Pickleball Champions League) Rising Stars U19 Sectional Tournament, beginning 11 March at the Net and Paddle courts in Cebu City.

Fresh off a highly successful staging in Davao City, organizers Kosmas Athletic Ventures Corp. (KAVC) and Sunrise Events Inc. are setting the stage for another blockbuster five-day celebration of one of the world’s fastest-rising sports.

More than just another tour stop, the Cebu leg carries special meaning as it marks a symbolic homecoming for pickleball, which was first introduced to the Philippines through a clinic in the Queen City of the South in 2016.

Ten years later, the sport has exploded in participation and popularity, with more than 320 registered clubs nationwide and a steadily growing grassroots and competitive base.

Backed by PCL Asia, the Rising Stars U19 Sectional Tournament offers more than medals and bragging rights. It provides a structured and credible development pathway for young athletes — complete with standardized rules, regional qualifiers and cross-border competition — culminating in a coveted berth to the PCL Asia Grand Finals on Hainan Island, China this April.

“Pickleball’s growth over the last decade has been nothing short of phenomenal. From a single introductory clinic in Cebu to more than 320 clubs nationwide, the sport has truly captured the imagination of Filipino athletes,” KAVC operations director Richard Bachmann said.

The recent Davao leg underscored the depth of emerging Filipino talent. Team Velaris — composed of Shesha Bree Biñas, Chrystelle Marjh Elisan, Izzy Lacida and Jacob Cagas — edged the SABR squad, 23-21, in a thrilling finale at Pickletown to clinch the gold medal and secure a slot in the Asia Grand Finals.

Along with the qualification came a $1,000 development grant from the Asia Elite Pickleball Academy (AEPA), plus full support from PCL Asia covering airfare, accommodations and local transportation.

But while the U19 division serves as centerpiece, the Adult categories — from Novice to Low and High Intermediate and the Open division — continue to fuel rivalries in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles, reflecting the sport’s expanding reach across age groups and skill levels in the tournament.

Organizers believe Cebu’s hosting is both a celebration of the sport’s roots and a launching pad for its future.

“The successful staging in Davao showed the level of organization and talent we now have, and with PCL Asia supporting the sectional pathway, our young players are no longer just competing locally — they are preparing to shine on the regional stage,” Sunrise Events Inc., president and managing director Princess Galura said.

“The potential of our Filipino youth in pickleball is immense, and Cebu’s homecoming edition will once again prove that we can compete — and excel — in Asia.”