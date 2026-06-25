Comelec speeds up Bangsamoro poll prep amid calls for peace implementation

COTABATO CITY— Election authorities and government agencies are accelerating preparations for the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections scheduled for 14 September even as hundreds gathered here Wednesday to demand the full implementation of the regional peace process.

The upcoming vote is viewed as a critical milestone in the region’s transition toward autonomous governance, amid mounting public pressure to sustain political commitments in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The Commission on Elections (Comelec), alongside government security forces, is moving forward with full-scale preparations despite pending legislative proposals that could affect the timeline.

Speaking at an election forum at the Western Mindanao Command headquarters in Zamboanga City, Comelec chairperson George Garcia stressed that there is no legal basis to delay the vote.

"You have nothing else to think about other than the election on 14 September will definitely proceed," Garcia said.

Garcia noted that the regional elections have already been postponed four times. Because the Supreme Court has not issued a temporary restraining order and no current law mandates another delay, election preparations must continue uninterrupted, he said.

"As far as Comelec is concerned, nothing can stop the elections in Bangsamoro on September 14," Garcia added. "It will definitely proceed."

While acknowledging that lawmakers are deliberating on bills concerning the vote, Garcia emphasized that the final decision rests entirely with Congress.

Until a new law is passed, the commission and partner agencies will continue executing operational plans to ensure a peaceful and credible election.

The September vote will mark the first time BARMM voters elect members of the Bangsamoro Parliament under a parliamentary system, a key requirement of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

Security and election officials have increased coordination meetings and command conferences across the region to secure logistics, strengthen local security, and boost voter readiness.

The election is expected to define BARMM's transition from an interim governing body to a fully functioning autonomous parliamentary government.