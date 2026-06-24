Woman arrested in Pasay over alleged fake gold jewelry scam

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Divine,” was apprehended at around 11 p.m. on 23 June at a mall in Barangay 183, Villamor, following a citizen’s arrest carried out by the complainant after the jewelry was found to be fake.

According to the Southern Police District (SPD), the woman allegedly offered a necklace which she claimed was made of genuine gold and valued at P191,000. However, the buyer sought the assistance of a jewelry appraiser, who later determined that the item was counterfeit.

Upon confirming the necklace was not genuine gold, the complainant immediately detained the suspect and sought police assistance.

Officers from the Villamor Police Sub-Station 9, who were conducting patrol and visibility operations in the area, responded to the scene and took custody of the suspect.

Police recovered the necklace and marked it as evidence for further investigation.

The suspect was informed of the complaint against her and apprised of her constitutional rights before being brought to the police station for documentation and processing, authorities said.

She was later taken to Pasay City General Hospital for a medical examination before undergoing inquest proceedings at the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities said they are preparing charges for estafa under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes fraud committed through false pretenses or fraudulent representations.

Under Philippine law, estafa may be committed when a person deceives another into parting with money or property through misrepresentation, including falsely claiming that an item possesses qualities or value that it does not actually have.

In a statement, SPD Director Police Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco warned the public urged the public to exercise caution when purchasing high-value jewelry and to have items authenticated by qualified appraisers before completing transactions.