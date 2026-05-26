PNP arrests fraud suspects over alleged use of fake money in Candon City

Police said personnel from the Candon City Police Station responded around 10 p.m. after the barangay chairman reported that several individuals were allegedly using counterfeit bills in the area.

Investigation showed that at around 8:30 p.m., a 46-year-old unemployed woman from Maharlika Village, Taguig City allegedly transacted at the store of a 51-year-old businesswoman by cashing in P2,000 through GCash. The victim later discovered that the P1,000 bill handed to her appeared fake, while the ten P100 bills were genuine.

In a separate incident, police said a 42-year-old vendor, also from Taguig City, allegedly used another counterfeit P1,000 bill to buy an item and cash in P300 through GCash at the store of a 37-year-old businesswoman.

The two other suspects were identified as a 28-year-old married woman employed as a sorter and a 40-year-old unemployed man, both residents of Taguig City.

Authorities recovered various denominations of cash from the suspects, including the alleged counterfeit P1,000 bill.

Police Colonel Agosto M. Asuncion, provincial director of the ISPPO, reminded residents to remain vigilant amid recent swindling incidents in the province. He also assured the public that police operations and visibility patrols would continue to be intensified as part of efforts to combat criminality under the PNP’s Enhanced A.L.E.R.T.O. Framework.