Why ‘Bahaghari’ stands out with pride

My alarmed mother told it to my Papa Fred with the gentlest concern: “Fred, bakla yata ang anak natin (Fred, I think our son might be gay).”

To this, my Papa replied: “Eh ano naman kung bakla si Alwin? Ang importante, palakihin natin siyang matalino at mabait (So what if Alwin is gay? What is important is that we raise him to be intelligent and kind).”

At five, I had my first taste of “pride.” As I go on with my life, I am thankful to my parents for taking a chance and raising me well, their eldest gay son.

Bahaghari

Six days before another celebration, I attended Bahaghari, a Pride Month shindig organized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) through its Public Affairs and Information Office, headed by Rene Napeñas, who spearheaded and implemented the activity.

It was a historic first for the 34-year-old arts and culture agency. And yes, since part of my life’s history involved being a project development officer (PDO) of the NCCA — starting at the entry level under the National Cinema Values Reorientation Program with Eddie Romero (+), then transferring to the Subcommission on the Arts as PDO for the Committee on Cinema, and finally becoming part of the original batch of the Project Monitoring and Evaluation Division (PMED) — the event carried special meaning for me.

The Bahaghari program was truly an eye-opener because of the presence of Bekshie ng Maynila, headed by Mark Tinao Pancho, and Tomboy Philippines, led by Chit Reyes. They were more than eager to share what they have done and continue to do for the rainbow community.

Two LGBT-themed short films produced by Boy Abunda and Mayor Joy Belmonte were shown. The first film tackled HIV, deception, loyalty and trust issues. The second was about not just unrequited love, but a love that simply did not have a chance to blossom and grow.

There was also a talkback session after the screenings, with director Lemuel Lorca answering queries from the sizable crowd gathered inside the Likhang Filipino Hall.

Of course, there was the musical extravaganza, with diva Frenchie Dy performing mellow songs and gay dance anthems; the on-point impersonation production number of Lady Gagita; JM Yasures and his renditions of hits by iconic female singers; the modern jazz moves and balletic performances of Tanghalang Bagong Sibol; and the modern Filipiniana creations presented by Norman Peñaflorida and Closet Couture.

It was an afternoon delight like no other — a perfect mix of drag, impersonation, film screenings, insightful discussions and a chance to witness the progressive movements and realizations made by the LGBTQIA+ community.

Thanks to the NCCA for this timely and relevant Pride revelry. With its stamp of approval and support, the Bahaghari presentation was truly a standout.

Happy Pride Month to all.

And yes, happy birthday to me!