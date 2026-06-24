Two Samar, Leyte towns declared insurgency-free, development-ready

The Philippine Army's 8th Infantry Division announced on Wednesday that the municipalities of General MacArthur in Eastern Samar and Kananga in Leyte have achieved the status following years of coordinated security, governance and development efforts.

For years, both localities grappled with insurgent influence, particularly in geographically isolated and disadvantaged communities, where security threats disrupted public services, economic activities and daily life.

The military said the declaration was made possible through a whole-of-nation approach that combined law enforcement and military operations with infrastructure development, livelihood initiatives, social services and strengthened local governance.

General MacArthur Mayor Joel Baldo credited the achievement to cooperation among government agencies, local officials and residents.

“Ini nga kamurayawan, pakusga pa naton an aton pagkaurusa ngan makiusa kita ha mga programa para ha seguridad ngan kauswagan. Hini nga deklarasyon in nahimugso hit aton pagkakaurusa, pagbibinurubligay han iba-ibang ahensiya han gobyerno, sugad han mga barangay officials han aton hinigugma nga bungto sugad liwat han aton mga municipal officials ug mga molopyo han mga kabarangayan,” Baldo said.

Kananga Mayor Manuel Vicente Torres said the local government would continue addressing the root causes of conflict through improved public services and livelihood opportunities.

“We shall strengthen programs that address the root causes of conflict, improve the delivery of basic services, create opportunities for livelihood and employment, and ensure that no sector of society is left behind,” Torres said.

The 8th Infantry Division emphasized that the declaration is not the culmination of peacebuilding efforts but the start of a shared responsibility among government agencies and residents to preserve the gains achieved over the years.

“Hindi lang po sa amin, mga sundalo, municipal at barangay officials ang may responsibilidad upang mapanatili ang ating pagiging Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition. Ang aking apela po sa lahat ng mamamayan ay pagtulong-tulungan nating mapreserba ito sa pamamagitan ng inyong feedback at pakikipagtulungan,” the division said.

Military officials stressed the importance of community participation and timely reporting of potential threats to prevent any resurgence of insurgency.

With the declaration, General MacArthur and Kananga join 114 municipalities, cities and provinces across Eastern Visayas that have already been classified under SIPSC.

The 8th Infantry Division said it remains committed to supporting both municipalities as they work toward sustaining peace and promoting long-term development for future generations.