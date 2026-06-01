11 Leyte towns attain stable peace status

The declaration was formalized during a ceremony at the Tabon-Tabon Municipal Gymnasium over the weekend. The municipalities covered by the SIPSC declaration are Tabon-Tabon, MacArthur, Dagami, Barugo, Pastrana, Tunga, Capoocan, La Paz, Dulag, Mayorga and Julita. The Army said the declaration reflects the successful dismantling of insurgency influence in the area through the combined efforts of local government units, national agencies, security forces, peace advocates and local communities.

The mayors of the 11 municipalities pledged to sustain peace gains through programs focused on good governance, development, youth empowerment and community participation. Representing Leyte Governor Jericho "Icot" Petilla, Board Member Mildred Joy Que commended security forces for their role in achieving stability in the district.

"The peace we celebrate today did not happen by accident; it was built because all these men and women in uniform were vigilant. They were courageous and of course, they are willing to serve even if no one is watching," Que said.

The 8th Infantry Division underscored the need for continued collaboration among government agencies, local leaders and residents to preserve peace and prevent the resurgence of insurgency. It also assured the public that its troops will continue supporting peace-building efforts to safeguard the gains achieved in the district.

The SIPSC declaration is expected to strengthen local governance, promote socio-economic development and support long-term stability in communities previously affected by insurgency.