SBMA holds Arbor Day 2026 in Subic Bay Freeport

According to Ecology Center Officer-In-Charge (OIC) Rossell L. Abuyo, the Subic Bay Arbor Day 2026 aims to celebrate the forests, showcasing local crafts and bounty, and strengthen the Subic Freeport community’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

With the theme “Our Forest, Our Craft, Our Bounty,” the celebration will conduct a string of activities that include the Tree-Via Hunt: A three-week digital flash mob scavenger hunt that will be conducted at the Central Business District of the Freeport.

On June 23, around 592 individuals, consisting of SBMA employees, as well as employees from 106 SBFZ investors and companies, planted 834 saplings of various fruit-bearing trees like jackfruit, cashew, soursop, and lipote at the Mulawin Bayakan Reforestation Site of the Pastolan Village, an ancestral Aeta indigenous community in the SBFZ.

The tree-planting activity is themed “Magtanum Kitamo: Subic Bay’s Arbor Day and Forest Bounty Showcase” wherein companies such as Subic Bay International Terminal Corporation, Philippine Coastal Storage & Pipeline Corporation, Subic Enerzone, and MSK Group Work Incorporated participated.

During her welcome remarks at the Subic Bay Arbor Day celebration, Abuyo said, “Isipin natin na ang punong ating itatanim ay isang pagasa para sa susunod na henerasyon.”

Other activities include the June 2026 Cleanup Club for an SBFZ-wide cleanup activity, as well as the Tiawon Talks: A Forest Products Webinar held via Google Meet.

SBMA Regulatory Group and Deputy Administrator for Public Health, Amethya P. Dela Llana said, “Naging bahagi ako ng pagpapayaman ng watershed!” adding that those who participated in the Arbor Day celebration should be proud in being a part of the environmental protection in Subic Bay Freeport.

Philippine Arbor Day is officially observed nationwide on June 25, underscoring the legal mandate under Republic Act 10176 (Arbor Day Act) for citizens to plant trees. Communities, LGUs, and government agencies—such as the DENR—are rolling out massive tree-growing and nurturing initiatives to strengthen climate action.