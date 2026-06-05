PHLPost offers Postal ID services

Visitors attending the Independence Day activities may inquire about and apply for a Postal ID, one of the government-issued identification cards commonly used for banking, financial, passport and other official transactions.

Aside from Postal ID services, PHLPost will also offer its Express Mail Service (EMS), which provides domestic and international delivery of documents and parcels.

The agency will likewise showcase its Selfie Stamps service, allowing customers to place their own photographs on official postage stamps as personalized souvenirs.

PHLPost encouraged the public to visit its booth and avail themselves of postal services while participating in the Independence Day festivities at Luneta.