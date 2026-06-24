PhilHealth, CHR join forces to push healthcare as a human right

The two agencies convened a learning forum titled "Health as a Human Right: Bridging the Healthcare Divide," bringing together health advocates, social justice leaders and civil society organizations to discuss ways of advancing equitable healthcare access across the country.

The forum underscored the need to shift the country's healthcare system beyond treating illnesses and toward stronger investments in preventive and primary healthcare.

The initiative aligns with global efforts by the World Health Organization and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to integrate human rights principles into health governance and the implementation of universal health care programs.

PhilHealth highlighted its Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) as a key initiative aimed at expanding access to primary care services and reducing the financial burden of medical emergencies on Filipino families.

“Healthcare is a cornerstone of human dignity,” said PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Edwin Mercado.

“Through PhilHealth YAKAP, we are transforming our healthcare system to ensure that primary and preventive care are accessible to every Filipino, regardless of their economic status. This is our commitment to fulfilling the promise of Universal Health Care,” he added.

CHR Commissioner Maria Amifaith Fider-Reyes emphasized that the right to health is closely linked to human dignity and the right to life.

The commission reiterated its commitment to working with PhilHealth, civil society organizations and other stakeholders to ensure that healthcare rights translate into meaningful and accessible services for all Filipinos.

PhilHealth and the CHR said they plan to institutionalize the partnership and deepen engagement with civil society groups to raise awareness of healthcare rights and maximize the benefits available under the YAKAP program.

The agencies said the collaboration aims to ensure that healthcare remains accessible, equitable and responsive to the needs of vulnerable and marginalized communities.