PhilHealth seeks bigger budget for UHC

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) is seeking additional government funding to sustain its programs and support the continued implementation of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Law, its top official said Thursday.

Speaking during a health forum at Healthway Cancer Care Hospital, PhilHealth president and CEO Dr. Edwin Mercado said the state insurer needs a predictable and consistent budget to maintain its benefit programs and operations.

“We need a predictable and consistent budget because it’s hard if we are not consistent and predictable. So it looks like the response of our budget officers is positive,” Mercado said in an ambush interview.