P1.1M illicit cigarettes destroyed in Nueva Ecija

A total of 1,468 reams of cigarettes valued at of P1,146,543.00 were destroyed during the activity.

These cigarette products were obtained from various police operations conducted across Nueva Ecija, as well as through voluntary surrender initiatives resulting from the sustained information campaign and dialogue efforts of NEPPO personnel.

The activity was spearheaded by the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO), and was attended by representatives from the Provincial Health Office (PHO), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), members of the media, and NEPPO personnel.

The said activity reflects the collaborative efforts of concerned government agencies in combating the proliferation of illicit tobacco products in the province.