PNP seizes P77-M illegal cigarettes

Authorities seized an estimated P77.19 million worth of alleged smuggled cigarettes and arrested 14 individuals during an anti-smuggling operation in the coastal area of Barangay Liangan, Picong, Lanao del Sur on June 14, 2026.
According to the Philippine National Police, the operation was led by the 1402nd Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-A in coordination with other police and military units.
The raid was conducted from around 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. following reports that three makeshift storage facilities in a vacant lot near the coastal area were being used as drop-off points for large volumes of suspected smuggled cigarettes.
Upon arrival, operatives saw individuals actively loading and storing master cases of cigarettes inside and around the temporary structures. When asked to present documentation, the individuals failed to provide any proof of legal ownership or transport.
Authorities said this prompted the arrest of those involved, as the items were deemed illegally possessed due to the absence of proper documents.
During the operation, law enforcers recovered 1,803 master cases and 139 reams of various cigarette brands, including Berlin, Cannon, Fort, Modern, Bosque, Greenhills, Mighty, and Astro, with an estimated total value of P77,197,095.
A Caliber 7.62 M14 H&R Arms rifle with serial number 905946 was also recovered from a watchtower located within one of the makeshift storage areas.
Four suspects reportedly escaped and remain at large, while five minors found at the scene were turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office for proper handling.