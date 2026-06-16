PNP seizes P77-M illegal cigarettes

Authorities seized an estimated P77.19 million worth of alleged smuggled cigarettes and arrested 14 individuals during an anti-smuggling operation in the coastal area of Barangay Liangan, Picong, Lanao del Sur on June 14, 2026.

According to the Philippine National Police, the operation was led by the 1402nd Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-A in coordination with other police and military units.

The raid was conducted from around 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. following reports that three makeshift storage facilities in a vacant lot near the coastal area were being used as drop-off points for large volumes of suspected smuggled cigarettes.